Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Review

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Unicharm”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A Unicharm $6.32 billion 1.55 $436.93 million $0.13 21.65

Profitability

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

This table compares Real Brands and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 6.93% 7.50% 5.44%

Risk and Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Real Brands and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Unicharm 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Real Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Real Brands is more favorable than Unicharm.

Summary

Unicharm beats Real Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

(Get Free Report)

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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