Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.9830. Unicharm shares last traded at $2.9830, with a volume of 20,375 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Unicharm Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Unicharm has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

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Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

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