UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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UCB Price Performance

UCB Company Profile

UCB stock opened at $292.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UCB has a twelve month low of $150.70 and a twelve month high of $345.39.

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UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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