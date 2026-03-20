Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $73.8610. Approximately 26,122,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,333,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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