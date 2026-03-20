Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,537 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.39% of Agree Realty worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agree Realty by 79.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,901.08. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 159,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,952.85. This represents a 17.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 177.40%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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