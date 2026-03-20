Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 155.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,191 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

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Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.41.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,775. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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