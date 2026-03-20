Trust Co of the South Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,738,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 718,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.71.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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