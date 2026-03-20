Triumph Capital Management Sells 6,204 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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