Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.92 and last traded at GBX 69.09. Approximately 1,556,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,202,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.22.

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About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

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Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment.

We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

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