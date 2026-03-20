Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $93.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

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Insider Activity at Trimble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,518.65. This represents a 27.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Up 1.8%

TRMB opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trimble

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Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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