Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Clarkson Capital

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

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Transocean Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Transocean has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 78,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $498,433.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 268,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,639. This represents a 22.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,903 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Transocean by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,497 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Transocean by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,117,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,466 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Transocean by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,504 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

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Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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