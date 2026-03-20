Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRMLF. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

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Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.31.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

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Tourmaline Oil is a Canadian energy company engaged principally in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil. The company focuses on upstream activities across multiple resource plays, targeting conventional and unconventional reservoirs with the aim of delivering stable production and reserves growth. In addition to well drilling and completion, Tourmaline develops associated surface facilities and infrastructure needed to gather, process and market its production.

Production from Tourmaline is weighted toward natural gas and associated liquids, and the company emphasizes operational efficiency and capital discipline in its development programs.

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