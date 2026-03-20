Top Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – March 17th

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items—this includes supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, convenience-store operators, and food-focused retail brands. Investors often treat them as defensive, income-oriented holdings because they generate steady cash flows and stable demand, though their margins and share performance are sensitive to commodity prices, labor costs, competition (including discounters and e-commerce), and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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CAVA Group (CAVA)

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Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

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Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

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