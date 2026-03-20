Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

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Titan Machinery Trading Down 9.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.15 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 352.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 94.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Titan Machinery

Here are the key news stories impacting Titan Machinery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Titan exceeded its inventory-reduction target, cutting $206 million of inventory in fiscal 2026 — a positive for working capital and margin recovery as the agricultural-equipment cycle normalizes. Press Release

Titan exceeded its inventory-reduction target, cutting $206 million of inventory in fiscal 2026 — a positive for working capital and margin recovery as the agricultural-equipment cycle normalizes. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat: Titan reported $641.8M in Q4 revenue versus consensus ~ $615.5M, showing demand/resales resilience even as margins were pressured. Press Release

Revenue beat: Titan reported $641.8M in Q4 revenue versus consensus ~ $615.5M, showing demand/resales resilience even as margins were pressured. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on Titan’s longer-term outlook in the industrial/equipment space, which could support the stock once profitability trends stabilize. Analyst Coverage

Some analysts remain constructive on Titan’s longer-term outlook in the industrial/equipment space, which could support the stock once profitability trends stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone from the Q4 call: cautious optimism — they acknowledged cyclical trough conditions but highlighted actions to improve inventory and cash flow; full transcript and highlights are available for investors doing deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Management tone from the Q4 call: cautious optimism — they acknowledged cyclical trough conditions but highlighted actions to improve inventory and cash flow; full transcript and highlights are available for investors doing deeper due diligence. Negative Sentiment: Wider-than-expected Q4 loss: Titan reported EPS of ($1.43) vs. consensus ($0.99), driving near-term selling pressure and an intraday ~5% share decline. News: Shares Slip

Wider-than-expected Q4 loss: Titan reported EPS of ($1.43) vs. consensus ($0.99), driving near-term selling pressure and an intraday ~5% share decline. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains weak: the company reported negative net margin and negative return on equity in the quarter, and the stock still trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages — signaling continued investor caution. (See press release/financials.) Financials / Slide Deck

About Titan Machinery

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Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

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