Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.8610, with a volume of 172093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TIPT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tiptree Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tiptree Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Tiptree Financial Price Performance

Tiptree Financial Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $594.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tiptree Financial’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Mckinney acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $41,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $44,703.20. This represents a 1,547.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tiptree Financial by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 212,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tiptree Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 503,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

Further Reading

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