Thor Industries (THO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2026 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Thor Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/4/2026 – Thor Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

3/4/2026 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Thor Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,750. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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