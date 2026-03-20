Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

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Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $14.01 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $709.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.71. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 36.53%.The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $433,695.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 232,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,478.04. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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