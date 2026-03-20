Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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