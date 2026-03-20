TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Michael Bucella Acquires 1,581 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULFGet Free Report) Director Michael Bucella acquired 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $24,963.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 276,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,361.43. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 2,148,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,693,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 265.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23 price target, implying substantial upside vs. the current market level — supports investor confidence and likely buying interest. Rosenblatt Buy Rating
  • Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported long‑term lease agreements for 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited roughly $12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — evidence of durable, revenue‑backed demand for its facilities. Lease Agreements / Contracted Revenue
  • Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction services on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center — a large infrastructure commitment that advances scale‑up of its AI/HPC hosting business. This is a concrete development that supports future revenue and capacity growth. Fluor Preconstruction Award
  • Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made small open‑market purchases (1,584; 1,581; 1,670 shares across March 17–19) — insider accumulation at current levels can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Director Form 4 Purchases
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets note analysts have an overall “moderate buy” consensus — supportive but not unanimously aggressive; signals steady institutional interest. Analyst Consensus
  • Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece frames the AI pivot as promising but warns risks may be underestimated — useful for investors to balance upside against execution and market risks. Seeking Alpha Analysis
  • Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury sold large blocks of stock on March 17 (totaling ~599, (26,414 + 573,586) shares disclosed across filings) for proceeds exceeding $9.6M — a material reduction (~15%) in his holding that may raise governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. CFO Form 4 Sales

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

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