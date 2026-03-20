TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Michael Bucella Acquires 1,581 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella acquired 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $24,963.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 276,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,361.43. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 2,148,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,693,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 265.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23 price target, implying substantial upside vs. the current market level — supports investor confidence and likely buying interest. Rosenblatt Buy Rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23 price target, implying substantial upside vs. the current market level — supports investor confidence and likely buying interest. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported long‑term lease agreements for 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited roughly $12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — evidence of durable, revenue‑backed demand for its facilities. Lease Agreements / Contracted Revenue

TeraWulf reported long‑term lease agreements for 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited roughly $12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — evidence of durable, revenue‑backed demand for its facilities. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction services on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center — a large infrastructure commitment that advances scale‑up of its AI/HPC hosting business. This is a concrete development that supports future revenue and capacity growth. Fluor Preconstruction Award

TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction services on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center — a large infrastructure commitment that advances scale‑up of its AI/HPC hosting business. This is a concrete development that supports future revenue and capacity growth. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made small open‑market purchases (1,584; 1,581; 1,670 shares across March 17–19) — insider accumulation at current levels can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Director Form 4 Purchases

Director Michael C. Bucella made small open‑market purchases (1,584; 1,581; 1,670 shares across March 17–19) — insider accumulation at current levels can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets note analysts have an overall “moderate buy” consensus — supportive but not unanimously aggressive; signals steady institutional interest. Analyst Consensus

Several outlets note analysts have an overall “moderate buy” consensus — supportive but not unanimously aggressive; signals steady institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece frames the AI pivot as promising but warns risks may be underestimated — useful for investors to balance upside against execution and market risks. Seeking Alpha Analysis

A Seeking Alpha piece frames the AI pivot as promising but warns risks may be underestimated — useful for investors to balance upside against execution and market risks. Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury sold large blocks of stock on March 17 (totaling ~599, (26,414 + 573,586) shares disclosed across filings) for proceeds exceeding $9.6M — a material reduction (~15%) in his holding that may raise governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. CFO Form 4 Sales

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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