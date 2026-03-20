TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) CFO Patrick Fleury Sells 573,586 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $9,257,678.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,728,700. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Fleury also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of TeraWulf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $426,321.96.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 23,040,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.67. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WULF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $23 price target, signaling analyst confidence and substantial upside vs. the current price. Rosenblatt Reaffirmation

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $23 price target, signaling analyst confidence and substantial upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf secured a $500 million loan to fund its Kentucky AI/HPC data center — an important liquidity event that de-risks financing for the buildout. $500M Loan Announcement

TeraWulf secured a $500 million loan to fund its Kentucky AI/HPC data center — an important liquidity event that de-risks financing for the buildout. Positive Sentiment: The company engaged Fluor for preconstruction work on a ~$3 billion Kentucky data center, advancing a major capital project tied to its AI/HPC strategy. Fluor Preconstruction

The company engaged Fluor for preconstruction work on a ~$3 billion Kentucky data center, advancing a major capital project tied to its AI/HPC strategy. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported long-term lease agreements representing 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited $12.8B in contracted revenue potential, supporting the long-term revenue outlook for the AI/HPC pivot. Lease Agreements Report

TeraWulf reported long-term lease agreements representing 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited $12.8B in contracted revenue potential, supporting the long-term revenue outlook for the AI/HPC pivot. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made modest open-market purchases across March 17–19, increasing his holdings slightly — a signal of insider confidence at the director level. Director Form 4 Filings

Director Michael C. Bucella made modest open-market purchases across March 17–19, increasing his holdings slightly — a signal of insider confidence at the director level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is roughly a “moderate buy,” suggesting mixed but generally favorable analyst coverage beyond the Rosenblatt call. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus is roughly a “moderate buy,” suggesting mixed but generally favorable analyst coverage beyond the Rosenblatt call. Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury executed large sales (totaling several hundred thousand shares) in mid‑March, materially reducing his stake — sizable insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors. CFO Form 4 Filing

CFO Patrick Fleury executed large sales (totaling several hundred thousand shares) in mid‑March, materially reducing his stake — sizable insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenues fell as the firm optimized miner operations while shifting to HPC — near-term top-line pressure that investors should monitor for margin and cashflow impact. Revenue Drop Article

Reported revenues fell as the firm optimized miner operations while shifting to HPC — near-term top-line pressure that investors should monitor for margin and cashflow impact. Negative Sentiment: A recent analysis flags that TeraWulf’s AI pivot, while promising, carries underestimated risks — a cautionary view that may temper some investor enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

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TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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