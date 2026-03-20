TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) CFO Patrick Fleury Sells 573,586 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Fleury sold 573,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $9,257,678.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,728,700. This represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Patrick Fleury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Patrick Fleury sold 26,414 shares of TeraWulf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $426,321.96.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 23,040,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,147,910. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.67. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $18.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf
Key Stories Impacting TeraWulf
Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $23 price target, signaling analyst confidence and substantial upside vs. the current price. Rosenblatt Reaffirmation
- Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf secured a $500 million loan to fund its Kentucky AI/HPC data center — an important liquidity event that de-risks financing for the buildout. $500M Loan Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: The company engaged Fluor for preconstruction work on a ~$3 billion Kentucky data center, advancing a major capital project tied to its AI/HPC strategy. Fluor Preconstruction
- Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported long-term lease agreements representing 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited $12.8B in contracted revenue potential, supporting the long-term revenue outlook for the AI/HPC pivot. Lease Agreements Report
- Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made modest open-market purchases across March 17–19, increasing his holdings slightly — a signal of insider confidence at the director level. Director Form 4 Filings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is roughly a “moderate buy,” suggesting mixed but generally favorable analyst coverage beyond the Rosenblatt call. Analyst Consensus
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury executed large sales (totaling several hundred thousand shares) in mid‑March, materially reducing his stake — sizable insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors. CFO Form 4 Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Reported revenues fell as the firm optimized miner operations while shifting to HPC — near-term top-line pressure that investors should monitor for margin and cashflow impact. Revenue Drop Article
- Negative Sentiment: A recent analysis flags that TeraWulf’s AI pivot, while promising, carries underestimated risks — a cautionary view that may temper some investor enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha Analysis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.
One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.
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