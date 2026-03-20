TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Position Lowered by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 3.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

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Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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