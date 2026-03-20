Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

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Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC opened at $36.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

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