Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4,495.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,203 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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