Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,186 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $291.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $431.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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