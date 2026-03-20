Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,066.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,794,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 45.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,569,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

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PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $44.19 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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