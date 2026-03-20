Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 9,149 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $281.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.94.

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Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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