Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.63. Surge Component shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 453 shares traded.

Surge Component Stock Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $20.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

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Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter. Surge Component had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Surge Component Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

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