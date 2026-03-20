Sung Lee Sells 4,935 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Sung Lee sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $306,710.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,943.05. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 1.2%

Cytokinetics stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

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Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cytokinetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current share price — a catalyst for momentum buying. Mizuho raises target to $100

Mizuho raised its price target to $100 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current share price — a catalyst for momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $75 and maintained an overweight stance, adding institutional analyst support that can attract fund flows. JPMorgan raises target to $75

JPMorgan raised its target to $75 and maintained an overweight stance, adding institutional analyst support that can attract fund flows. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders (e.g., Vanguard, State Street) have been increasing positions, which supports longer‑term demand and underpins current price strength. Institutional holdings update

Large institutional holders (e.g., Vanguard, State Street) have been increasing positions, which supports longer‑term demand and underpins current price strength. Neutral Sentiment: Cytokinetics granted inducement awards (8,628 options and 5,719 RSUs) to five new hires under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); standard hiring comp — modest future dilution but intended to secure talent. Inducement grants

Cytokinetics granted inducement awards (8,628 options and 5,719 RSUs) to five new hires under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4); standard hiring comp — modest future dilution but intended to secure talent. Neutral Sentiment: Latest quarter showed a slight EPS miss but a revenue beat — mixed fundamentals that appear secondary to the recent analyst target moves in driving sentiment. Earnings recap

Latest quarter showed a slight EPS miss but a revenue beat — mixed fundamentals that appear secondary to the recent analyst target moves in driving sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for March appears inconsistent/empty and is not a clear near‑term signal (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0), so treat that item as noise until clarified by exchanges.

Reported short‑interest data for March appears inconsistent/empty and is not a clear near‑term signal (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0), so treat that item as noise until clarified by exchanges. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Robert Blum sold ~36,601 shares (~$2.27M) and multiple EVPs sold large blocks across March. Large, clustered insider disposals can create short‑term selling pressure or be interpreted as diversification — worth monitoring for follow‑through. Insider selling details

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Cytokinetics

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Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

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