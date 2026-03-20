SUNation Energy Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) executives said the company finished fiscal 2025 with improved operating performance and a stronger balance sheet, pointing to higher revenue, margin expansion, and a return to positive adjusted EBITDA as cost reductions and debt paydowns took hold.

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Management says 2025 goals were met amid volatile market

Chief Executive Officer Scott Maskin told investors the fourth quarter and full year reflected “disciplined execution across the organization,” following a year focused on stabilizing the business, reducing costs, and cleaning up the balance sheet. Maskin described 2025 as volatile for the solar industry, but said SUNation strengthened its financial foundation, reduced debt, improved liquidity, expanded margins, and ended the year in a “much more stable position” than it began.

Sales grew 77% in Q4; full-year revenue topped guidance

Maskin said residential demand was strong late in the year as customers moved to complete projects ahead of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Section 25D residential tax credit sunset at year-end. He added that SUNation continued building its commercial and service pipelines, emphasizing diversification across residential, commercial, and service revenue streams as a key component of the company’s strategy.

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer James Brennan reported fourth-quarter 2025 total sales of $27.2 million, up from $15.4 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 77%. For the full year, total sales were $71.9 million compared to $56.9 million in 2024, a 26% increase.

Brennan said full-year sales were roughly $2 million above the top end of previously stated guidance of $65 million to $70 million. He attributed the fourth-quarter performance primarily to residential strength in New York and Hawaii as customers accelerated purchases ahead of the Section 25D sunset, along with contributions from the service business and ongoing commercial execution. He cautioned that commercial results can vary quarter to quarter due to project complexity, utility coordination, and installation schedules.

Margin expansion, lower interest expense, and improved adjusted EBITDA

On profitability, Brennan said fourth-quarter gross profit was $11.1 million, or 40.7% of sales, compared to $5.6 million, or 36.4%, in the prior-year quarter. Full-year 2025 gross margin was 38.3%. He said margin improvement was driven by a stronger residential mix, operating discipline, and better execution in both New York and Hawaii.

The company also posted improved operating leverage. Brennan reported selling, general, and administrative expense was 37.5% of sales in 2025, down from 47.5% in 2024. SG&A dollars were $27.0 million for 2025, unchanged from the prior year, as higher revenue reduced the expense ratio.

Interest expense declined sharply following debt reduction. Brennan said fourth-quarter interest expense was $165,000, down from $775,000 a year earlier. For the full year, he said interest expense fell by more than $2 million, or 66%, consistent with earlier expectations as “expensive debt was paid off or restructured.”

SUNation reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million versus a net loss of $6.8 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, the company recorded a net loss of $10.9 million, improving from a $15.9 million net loss in 2024. Brennan emphasized adjusted EBITDA as a clearer operating measure, noting that adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million a year earlier. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.9 million in 2024, exceeding prior guidance of $0.5 million to $0.7 million.

Debt reduction and liquidity gains highlighted

Turning to the balance sheet, Brennan said cash and cash equivalents were $7.2 million at year-end 2025, up from $0.8 million at December 31, 2024, and up from $5.4 million at September 30, 2025. Total debt at year-end was $8.1 million, down from $19.1 million a year earlier, a 58% decrease. Brennan said the company also improved current liabilities, accounts payable, and shareholders’ equity during the year, and called the year-end position the strongest in recent history.

2026 outlook: expected near-term softness, no formal guidance yet

Looking ahead, management said it was encouraged but cautious about 2026. Brennan said he was “not comfortable giving guidance at this point” given industry turmoil, adding that by the end of the second quarter the company expects clearer visibility on financing options and other factors impacting the market, including the “FEOC layer.” He also said the industry is pivoting to a third-party ownership (TPO) selling model during the first quarter.

Brennan added that some of the fourth-quarter strength likely reflected pull-forward activity ahead of the tax credit sunset and said first-quarter revenue is likely to decline relative to normal seasonal patterns, compounded by an unusually harsh winter in the Northeast.

During Q&A, Maskin said he did not see “massive headwinds” but rather “a lot of small taps on the brakes,” while noting ongoing financing and regulatory uncertainty early in the year. He highlighted high electricity prices in SUNation’s core markets—New York and Hawaii—as a continuing driver of solar and storage economics, and said the company remained “far over the 50% mark” of sold residential projects being purchased rather than third-party owned.

Maskin also referenced a Wood Mackenzie report and said he agreed with its view that 2026 could see a 20% to 30% reduction (depending on the data set), followed by a return to growth in 2027 and beyond as the market adapts to new regulations.

Executives also discussed broadening offerings, including the addition of Generac equipment to SUNation’s suite and potential cross-selling opportunities tied to generator owners and service needs. Management reiterated its focus on diversification, citing current revenue sources including residential, commercial, service, roofing, electrical work, and community solar, with potential future expansion into generator work and HVAC. Maskin also said rising electricity demand from AI and data centers could increase strain on grid capacity and support greater adoption of distributed energy and resilient systems, while the company also explores ways to use AI to improve internal processes and lower operating expense.

About SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.

The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.

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