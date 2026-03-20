Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.9050, but opened at $8.1820. Sumitomo Heavy shares last traded at $8.1820, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Heavy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.23.

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Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Heavy Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in a broad range of industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates as a core member of the Sumitomo Group, a major keiretsu with roots dating back to the early Meiji era. Sumitomo Heavy serves diverse markets by developing and producing advanced systems for material processing, energy generation, environmental management and transportation.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses industrial machinery such as metal‐forming presses, injection molding machines and power transmission systems.

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