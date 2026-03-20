Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 12,038 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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