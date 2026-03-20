Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: P&G expanded its BEVEL brand into men’s body care with a new body cream targeted at Black men’s hydration/skin comfort needs — a strategic brand extension that broadens P&G’s addressable market in men’s personal care. BEVEL Launch

P&G expanded its BEVEL brand into men’s body care with a new body cream targeted at Black men’s hydration/skin comfort needs — a strategic brand extension that broadens P&G’s addressable market in men’s personal care. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes point to steady underlying sales and strong brand equity, which support resilience in a mixed consumer backdrop — but they also flag margin pressure from tariffs and higher costs, leaving the near-term outlook mixed for PG. Top Research Reports

Analyst notes point to steady underlying sales and strong brand equity, which support resilience in a mixed consumer backdrop — but they also flag margin pressure from tariffs and higher costs, leaving the near-term outlook mixed for PG. Neutral Sentiment: P&G and other consumer brands are using short-form “microdramas” product placements to drive engagement — a marketing tactic that may help sales/awareness but is unlikely to move near-term fundamentals on its own. Microdramas Article

P&G and other consumer brands are using short-form “microdramas” product placements to drive engagement — a marketing tactic that may help sales/awareness but is unlikely to move near-term fundamentals on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves (e.g., Coty’s board overhaul and reports about Unilever weighing a food brands spin) reshape competitive dynamics in beauty/consumer goods but are indirect for P&G; they warrant monitoring for partnership, pricing, or M&A ripple effects. Coty Board Refresh Unilever/FTSE Report

Industry moves (e.g., Coty’s board overhaul and reports about Unilever weighing a food brands spin) reshape competitive dynamics in beauty/consumer goods but are indirect for P&G; they warrant monitoring for partnership, pricing, or M&A ripple effects. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: recent headlines note P&G shares fell more steeply than the broader market as investors focused on margin headwinds and near-term risk, pressuring the stock. Monitor margin trends, tariff impacts, and upcoming guidance for further moves. Zacks: PG Falls

Market reaction: recent headlines note P&G shares fell more steeply than the broader market as investors focused on margin headwinds and near-term risk, pressuring the stock. Monitor margin trends, tariff impacts, and upcoming guidance for further moves. Negative Sentiment: Additional covers note a larger intraday decline in recent sessions, underscoring short-term selling pressure; investors should watch margin commentary in upcoming reports and any revision to guidance. Yahoo: Bigger Fall

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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