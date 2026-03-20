Stellantis N.V. $STLA Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,103 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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