Stash Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Stash Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 17.6% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15,131.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 133,460 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 220.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 200,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,742,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,137,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.