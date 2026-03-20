Stairway Partners LLC Sells 32,641 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 2.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $43,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 223.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 147,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000.

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iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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