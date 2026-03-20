SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $5.00. 1,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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SS Innovations International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $973.74 million and a P/E ratio of -83.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS Innovations International

In other SS Innovations International news, CEO Srivastava Sudhir bought 498,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 109,851,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,505,585.67. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Adams bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $1,197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,331,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,288.98. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,300,006 shares of company stock worth $5,196,999.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS Innovations International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSII. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SS Innovations International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS Innovations International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SS Innovations International Company Profile

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AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

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