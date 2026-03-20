Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 952 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,612,114.50. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86.

On Friday, March 13th, Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,989.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More.

Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More.

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More.

There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More.

Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is lopsided: data compilations show many more sales than purchases (roughly 26 sales vs. 2 purchases in recent months), which may temper confidence despite buyback news. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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