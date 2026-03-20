Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 952 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $79,492.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,612,114.50. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86.
  • On Friday, March 13th, Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $26,989.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is lopsided: data compilations show many more sales than purchases (roughly 26 sales vs. 2 purchases in recent months), which may temper confidence despite buyback news. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

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