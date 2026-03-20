SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,809 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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