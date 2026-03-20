Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, November 24th.

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Societe Generale Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SCGLY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

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Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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