Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 223,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 70,520 shares.The stock last traded at $77.72 and had previously closed at $79.28.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78.

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Institutional Trading of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund. JSMD was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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