Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Trading Up 136.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) traded up 136.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.9186 and last traded at $0.9176. 619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3885.

Skyworth Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

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Skyworth Group Company Profile

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Skyworth Group Co, Ltd., traded in the United States OTC Market under the symbol SWDHF, is a China-based electronics manufacturer primarily known for its development and production of consumer electronics and household appliances. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacturing and distribution of smart televisions, set-top boxes and digital home-entertainment products. In recent years, Skyworth has broadened its product range to include refrigerators, washing machines and other Internet of Things (IoT)–enabled home appliances, positioning itself as a vertically integrated player in the connected-home ecosystem.

Founded in Shenzhen in 1988, Skyworth began as a small television assembly operation and has grown into one of the largest TV producers in China.

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