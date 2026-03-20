Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Director Thabane Vincent Maphai Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) Director Thabane Vincent Maphai acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 140,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,974.52. This represents a 9.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

SBSW stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

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Sibanye Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

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About Sibanye Gold

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Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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