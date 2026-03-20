ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 35,495 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $88,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,237,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 923,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares during the period.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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