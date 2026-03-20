ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 10,727 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 255,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

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