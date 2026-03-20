ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.53 and last traded at $113.7920. Approximately 10,044,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,436,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.72.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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