Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.0909.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 383.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

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Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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