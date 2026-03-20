Saros Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million (SAROS)

Saros (SAROS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Saros has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Saros has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $391.21 thousand worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saros Profile

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,574,996,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,897,890 tokens. Saros’ official website is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official message board is blog.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,574,996,084 with 2,084,897,890 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.00112578 USD and is down -11.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $439,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

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