San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 527,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 341,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$194.79 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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