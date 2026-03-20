Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.14 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 62.53%.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LON:RICA opened at GBX 309.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £914.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.08. Ruffer Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 270.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 319.

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Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

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