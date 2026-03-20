RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $196.49 and last traded at $198.0170. Approximately 8,425,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,506,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.73.

Key RTX News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

RTX Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.52. The stock has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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